Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPG. Elm3 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,193,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

DPG opened at $11.91 on Monday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $12.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

