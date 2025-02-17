e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Down 12.8% in January

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 6,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 2.6 %
e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,049,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,069. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty
In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $72,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,474,172.80. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,440. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $297,442 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,855.0% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.
