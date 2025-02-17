Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Eat & Beyond Global Price Performance

Eat & Beyond Global stock remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. Eat & Beyond Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.

Get Eat & Beyond Global alerts:

About Eat & Beyond Global

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. The firm focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Eat & Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eat & Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.