Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Eat & Beyond Global Price Performance
Eat & Beyond Global stock remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. Eat & Beyond Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.
About Eat & Beyond Global
