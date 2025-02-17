Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Eaton by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 181,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,013,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Eaton by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 3.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 21.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 252,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,626,000 after purchasing an additional 44,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,696. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares in the company, valued at $15,379,403.94. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $407.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $309.21 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $255.65 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.21 and a 200 day moving average of $331.70. The company has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.