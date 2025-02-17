Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 621.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,696. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,203 shares in the company, valued at $15,379,403.94. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $309.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.70. The firm has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $255.65 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Melius cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.20.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

