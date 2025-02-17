Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ EVSD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,309. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $51.27.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF ( NASDAQ:EVSD Free Report ) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

