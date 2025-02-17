Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:EVSD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ EVSD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,309. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63. Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $51.27.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Short Duration Income ETF
