Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $844.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $711.40 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $794.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $844.98. The company has a market capitalization of $802.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 86.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.41%.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

