Ellis Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,642 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYR. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 27,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 51,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR opened at $95.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.62. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $104.04. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

