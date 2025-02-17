Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 875.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.14. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.