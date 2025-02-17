Ellis Investment Partners LLC Invests $233,000 in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 971.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 141,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 127,988 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3,098.3% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 127,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 123,994 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 7,077.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 110,619 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,288,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,833 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $2,626,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $61.51 on Monday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $62.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

