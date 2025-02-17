Ellis Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,466 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,510,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 157.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,695 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,644.5% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 874,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,224,000 after acquiring an additional 859,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,121,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,625,000 after acquiring an additional 793,020 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

