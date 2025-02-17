Empower Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,071,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,821 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $93,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 9.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,978,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,587,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,940,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,774,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,026 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 201.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 620,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,882,000 after acquiring an additional 414,406 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the third quarter valued at about $33,023,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 38.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,420,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,219,000 after acquiring an additional 393,277 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sempra from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sempra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $4,125,186.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165.88. This represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $225,717.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,236.65. This represents a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,205 shares of company stock worth $6,558,347 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $84.19 on Monday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.70. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

