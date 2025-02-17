Empower Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,963,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,626 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.5% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $454,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $81.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $74.08 and a 1-year high of $85.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

