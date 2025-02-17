Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 18,253 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Empower Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,790,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,253 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $103,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,550,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,050,000 after acquiring an additional 69,307 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,833,000 after buying an additional 2,334,273 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,485,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,116,000 after buying an additional 164,152 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,422,000 after buying an additional 29,861 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,007,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,534,000 after buying an additional 932,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $492,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 879,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,049,685.68. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,493,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

