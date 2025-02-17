Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Endeavor Group stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,985. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.71%.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $68,040.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,531.92. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 117,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.40 per share, for a total transaction of $20,656,682.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,579,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,433,249.80. This represents a 4.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,535,485 shares of company stock valued at $239,160,243. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 67.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

