Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $14,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. CWM LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 18.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Entegris by 17.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 26.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Entegris by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 221.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $107.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.