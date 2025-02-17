Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) and FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Critical Analysis

Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO – Get Free Report) and FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eshallgo and FlexShopper”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Eshallgo alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eshallgo $16.96 million 1.41 $10,000.00 N/A N/A FlexShopper $116.97 million 0.31 -$4.23 million ($0.17) -9.83

Eshallgo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than FlexShopper.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eshallgo N/A N/A N/A FlexShopper 0.67% 23.98% 0.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Eshallgo and FlexShopper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eshallgo and FlexShopper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eshallgo 0 0 0 0 0.00 FlexShopper 0 0 2 0 3.00

FlexShopper has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 94.38%. Given FlexShopper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FlexShopper is more favorable than Eshallgo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.4% of FlexShopper shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of FlexShopper shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FlexShopper beats Eshallgo on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eshallgo

(Get Free Report)

Eshallgo Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and leasing of office equipment and after-sale maintenance and repair services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also sells office furniture, IT products, water dispensers, printing papers, and other products, as well as provides maintenance services with enterprise resource planning systems. It serves private and public sector businesses, as well as large enterprises and institutions. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About FlexShopper

(Get Free Report)

FlexShopper, Inc., a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories. It also provides payment options to consumers. The company offers its products under the LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, Frigidaire, General Electric, Whirlpool, Apple, Asus, Dell, Hewlett Packard, Toshiba, Resident, Sealy, and Ashley brands. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Eshallgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eshallgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.