Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Sells 267 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.8% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $46,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $423.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $477.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $418.58 and a 12 month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.