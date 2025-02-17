Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 18 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after acquiring an additional 95,234 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after acquiring an additional 67,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $612.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $495.94 and a 12-month high of $613.93. The firm has a market cap of $528.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

