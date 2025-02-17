Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,182 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,163,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,628,000 after acquiring an additional 52,334 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 248,439 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,982 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.56.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $96.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $94.23 and a 12 month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In related news, Director Arjun N. Murti purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.87 per share, with a total value of $239,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,205. This trade represents a 13.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,400. The trade was a 37.68 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

