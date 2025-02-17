Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 122 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,241,000 after purchasing an additional 880,816 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,393,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,994,000 after purchasing an additional 648,982 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,780.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,807,000 after purchasing an additional 436,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,240,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,817,000 after purchasing an additional 417,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,511,000 after purchasing an additional 134,767 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $208.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $215.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total transaction of $145,796.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

