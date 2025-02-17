Everhart Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,159 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $79.31 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average is $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

View Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.