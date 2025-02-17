Everhart Financial Group Inc. Has $439,000 Stock Position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,149,000 after buying an additional 55,469 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,285,000 after buying an additional 37,681 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 348.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5,770.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,626,000 after buying an additional 1,046,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lazard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lazard

In other news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,041,943.36. This trade represents a 13.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lazard Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of LAZ opened at $55.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46. Lazard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $61.14.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 8.98%. On average, analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Lazard from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lazard from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Lazard from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lazard

Lazard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.