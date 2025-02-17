Everhart Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. State Street Corp raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,918,696,000 after buying an additional 753,143 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,249,645,000 after buying an additional 564,365 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 64,081.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,279,000 after buying an additional 381,285 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $226,570,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3,566.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 363,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,541,000 after buying an additional 353,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $729.18.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $700.13 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $492.71 and a 12-month high of $718.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $664.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $639.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

