Everhart Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

