Everhart Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Clorox by 3.0% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Clorox by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 4.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 2.7% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 9.9% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE CLX opened at $147.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.42.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.21.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

