Everhart Financial Group Inc. Takes $596,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 25,267.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 206,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after buying an additional 205,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,919,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,494,000 after buying an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,664,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $270.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $219.39 and a twelve month high of $271.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.61.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8612 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

