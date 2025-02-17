FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Short Interest Down 22.4% in January

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the January 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 299,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $453.23.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $456.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $471.71 and its 200 day moving average is $458.24. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 581.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.