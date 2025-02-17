Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $27,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 900.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,373.85, for a total transaction of $8,308,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,760,920.75. This represents a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total transaction of $10,843,422.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,026,643.74. This trade represents a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,670 shares of company stock valued at $35,253,683. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,078.15.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,795.33 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,105.65 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,962.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1,971.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

