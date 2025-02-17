Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATEGet Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share and revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.

FATE stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $161.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FATE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 397,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $668,579.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,884,277 shares in the company, valued at $21,645,585.36. The trade was a 3.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

