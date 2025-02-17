Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on RACE. Barclays lowered Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,693,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,581,000 after acquiring an additional 45,754 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 910.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,926,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,339,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,392,000 after acquiring an additional 63,675 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,125,000 after acquiring an additional 594,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $697,226,000.

RACE traded up $13.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $503.50. The stock had a trading volume of 379,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $386.27 and a 1-year high of $507.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $439.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.34.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

