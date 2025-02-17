Fertilizer Stocks Worth Watching – February 15th

Union Pacific, CSX, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, Norfolk Southern, and CF Industries are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to companies involved in the production, distribution, or sale of fertilizers used in agriculture to promote plant growth and improve crop yields. These stocks are related to the agricultural industry and can include companies that manufacture various types of fertilizers, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium-based products. Investors may view fertilizer stocks as a way to capitalize on the global demand for agricultural products and the need for sustainable farming practices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $249.27. 1,696,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.34 and its 200-day moving average is $240.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $33.37. 10,739,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,562,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.35. 20,753,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,953,442. The firm has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.90. 908,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,843. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $206.71 and a fifty-two week high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of CF stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.45. 2,192,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,661. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

Read More