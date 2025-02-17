F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,200 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 322,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 1,386.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 10.7% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

FG traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $47.01. 55,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,846. F&G Annuities & Life has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -783.34 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on F&G Annuities & Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

Featured Stories

