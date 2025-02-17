Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) is Systelligence LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Systelligence LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 394,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,174 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF makes up about 4.0% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF were worth $16,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSMD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 53,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 23,214 shares during the period.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FSMD opened at $42.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64.

About Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

