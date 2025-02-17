Financial Contrast: Magnera (MAGN) & Its Peers

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Magnera to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Magnera has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera’s rivals have a beta of 1.30, indicating that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Magnera and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magnera Competitors 130 989 500 112 2.34

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Magnera presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.48%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 16.11%. Given Magnera’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magnera has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

76.9% of Magnera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Magnera and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnera -6.97% -22.40% -4.57% Magnera Competitors 4.41% 9.01% 4.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magnera and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magnera $702.00 million -$79.05 million -1.23 Magnera Competitors $4.88 billion $390.72 million 34.92

Magnera’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Magnera rivals beat Magnera on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Magnera

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

