Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Boosts Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,612 shares during the period. TransUnion makes up about 1.2% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $17,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in TransUnion by 84.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in TransUnion by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 4,590.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $313,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,312.84. The trade was a 11.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $151,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,956.24. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,218 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.64.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $99.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 86.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $66.07 and a 12 month high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

