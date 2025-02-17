Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Grows Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Lear by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 13.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 71.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE LEA opened at $96.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.92. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $147.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Lear’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Lear from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Lear from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lear from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

