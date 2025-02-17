Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $1.85 Million in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EIDO. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the third quarter worth about $518,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EIDO opened at $17.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

