Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Invests $903,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 298.5% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BRO stock opened at $110.50 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.33 and a 12-month high of $114.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on BRO

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.