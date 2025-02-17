Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 667,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $46,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,920.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,435,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,876,000 after buying an additional 8,315,752 shares during the period. Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $129,702,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 670.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,921,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,978 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $124,196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,562 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $75.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average is $73.92.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.