Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 260 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its position in Moody’s by 566.7% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 272.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.62, for a total transaction of $133,087.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,314,236.28. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 843 shares of company stock valued at $405,455. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $522.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $484.94 and a 200 day moving average of $478.79. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $360.05 and a 52 week high of $531.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.97% and a net margin of 29.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Moody’s from $490.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.62.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

