Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 27,627 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $266.21 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Itau BBA Securities raised EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,890. This trade represents a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $119,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,263,604. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,129,924. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

