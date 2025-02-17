Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Holdings Lowered by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock opened at $230.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.17. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.44 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Compass Point started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

