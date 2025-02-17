Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 12,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 318,361.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 108,243 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

FIVE stock opened at $88.72 on Monday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $212.01. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.26. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

