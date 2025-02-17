Fiverr International (FVRR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $101.39 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fiverr International Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE FVRR opened at $33.27 on Monday. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.98 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research cut Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

