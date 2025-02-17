Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Director Purchases $195,900.00 in Stock

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) Director Herman E. Bulls bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $195,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,861 shares in the company, valued at $691,272.33. This trade represents a 39.55 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fluence Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.95. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.37.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Fluence Energy had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,059,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,809,000. Webs Creek Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,118,000. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,113,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 577.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 876,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 747,103 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

