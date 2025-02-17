Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st. Analysts expect Fusion Fuel Green to post earnings of ($0.32) per share and revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of HTOO stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

About Fusion Fuel Green

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator.

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.