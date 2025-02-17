GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock Position Raised by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

GEHC stock opened at $92.21 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.85%.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

