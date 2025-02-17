GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Short Interest Down 12.9% in January

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the January 15th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.13.
NYSE GEV traded down $2.88 on Friday, hitting $367.43. 2,238,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,236,943. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.74 and a 200 day moving average of $293.55. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The company has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.08.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.
GE Vernova declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
