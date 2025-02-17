Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Short Interest Up 30.8% in January

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genenta Science

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genenta Science stock. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Allianz SE owned approximately 0.56% of Genenta Science as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genenta Science Trading Up 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTA traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. 6,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,297. Genenta Science has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59.

Genenta Science Company Profile

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

